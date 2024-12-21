Halloway returns to Hampton Roads to host holiday invitational

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Grant Holloway remembers competing in indoor track and field meets during his high school days. Now he has the role model status and the platform to host one of his own.

Holloway was on hand at the Virginia Beach Sports Center for the Grant Holloway Holiday Invitational. His father, Stan Holloway, and 757 Track and Field help to make it happen. This is the third annual edition of the event.

"I just want to continue just to spill into these young athletes and tell them that 'I was in the same shoes as you were and if you want to make it to the next level, you've got to have a little bit of hard work and dedication, but you also have to have some consistency,'" he said.

The recently crowned 110 meter high hurdles Olympic gold medalist embraces his status as a difference-maker for the next generation of track and field athletes. He wants to use that platform to further the sport, especially in his home area.

"To give them the platform to run is a great one and then also giving them the platform to grow I think is even better," Holloway pointed out. "We don't all have it figured out in high school, but if we have it figured out enough where we can follow in someone else's footsteps, I think that's the reason why."

After a memorable 2024, the Grassfield graduate is getting ready to turn the page to 2025. He's preparing for big things next season and hopes to build off the success he saw in Paris and elsewhere.

"It definitely grew up," he said of life after a gold medal win. "Definitely went up on, I guess, the fame status that some people would say, but for me, I just try to keep it as normal as possible. I enjoy going out on the golf course, I enjoy showing up to track meets and just being a fan."

Staying humble and working hard are two of the things Holloway is focused on right now as he sets his sights on another World Championship in 2025. His season will kick off in February with a meet in Boston.