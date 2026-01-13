PITTSBURGH — Long-time Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is resigning from the post he has held for nearly two decades following a blowout playoff loss to the Texans Monday night, team team's owner announced Tuesday.

Tomlin, 53, was born in Hampton, grew up in Newport News, and graduated from Denbigh High School before attending college at William & Mary. He he was hired to lead the Steelers in 2007 and, until his resignation Tuesday, was the longest-tenured active coach in the league.

Watch related: Tomlin talks with former WTKR anchor Barbara Ciara

Barbara talks to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin

In 19 seasons as coach of the Steelers, Tomlin brought home a Super Bowl championship, and never led the team to a losing season.

After eking their way into the playoffs with the Baltimore Ravens' last-second field goal miss in week 18, the Steelers hosted the Houston Texans in the final game of the NFL playoff Wild Card weekend.

The Texans dropped 23 points on the Steelers in the fourth quarter to win, 30-6.

After 2 p.m., the Steelers account on X posted a statement about Tomlin.