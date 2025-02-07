Hampton Roads products prepare for Super Bowl rematch

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (WTKR) — The rematch is on for Super Bowl LIX with the Eagles and Chiefs matching up for the second time in the last three years.

It's also a chance for two Hampton Roads products suiting up for Philadelphia to some revenge, while two others in Kansas City read aim for three-straight championships.

Chesapeake's Josh Swet and Old Dominion product Rick Lovato will take the field for Philly, while Derrick Nnadi lines up for the Chiefs with Suffolk's Cole Christiansen on the practice squad for Andy Reid's group.

Sweat goes into his potential last game with the Eagles with plenty of momentum. The defensive end played 16 games this year with 41 total tackles and eight sacks, the second most in his career. He is a pending free agent and the Oscar Smith alum hopes to add a Super Bowl ring to his resume before looking for a substantial contract. The Eagles are the only team Sweat has played for in his pro career after being drafted by the organization in 2018.

Lovato has tasted success in the biggest game of the season, a member for the 2017 Eagles squad that beat the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII. The former Monarch has played for Philadelphia since 2016.

On the other side of the Superdome, Nnadi aims to be part of history with the Chiefs' attempt as the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. The Ocean Lakes product has spent his entire seven-year pro career with Kansas City, notching 233 total tackles and five sacks as a defensive tackle. He's played in three Super Bowls and missed last season's due to injury.

Christiansen has spent three seasons with the Chiefs, mainly as a practice squad player. A graduate of Nansemond Suffolk Academy, has appeared in 20 total games in his career including in last year's Super Bowl victory over the 49ers.

The Eagles and Chiefs kick off Super Bowl LIX on Sunday at 6:30 PM.