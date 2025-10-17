Hampton tops Phoebus to kick off week's action, Green Run hosts Bayside Friday

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Only four weeks remain in the high school football regular season and area teams are battling for playoff position, with some still holding unbeaten records.

Action kicked off Thursday night, with Hampton rolling past Phoebus, 43-7. It marked the Crabbers' first win in the series since 2016, snapping a 10-game skid to the Phantoms, which included two postseason match-ups. Hampton improved to 6-1, 4-0 in the Peninsula District. Phoebus fell to 3-3, 2-2 in district play and will see its streak of district titles come to an end at eight in a row. The Crabbers and Warwick will meet next Thursday night at Darling Stadium, with the winner likely taking home the crown on the Peninsula.

Green Run and Bayside square off Friday night as the charging Marlins look to take slay the Stallions, who have run the Beach District since the start of the 2021 season. Green Run enters 7-0, with the Marlins coming in at 5-1. Brandon Williams and company survived a scare against Salem two weeks ago and look to extend their district winning streak to 58 games, including playoffs. Bayside, First Colonial and Ocean Lakes stand between the Stallions and fifth straight 10-0 regular season.

Lake Taylor and Churchland will clash in an Eastern District showdown. The Titans have been on fire, coming in at 6-1 on the year and have won five in a row, including four straight against Eastern District opponents. The Truckers are coming off an 11-10 upset loss at the hands of I.C. Norcom.

Thursday:

Hampton 43, Phoebus 7

Menchville 34, Heritage 7

New Kent 54, Bruton 6

Friday:

Granby @ Norfolk Academy- 6:00

Bayside @ Green Run- 7:00

Lake Taylor @ Churchland- 7:00

Grassfield @ Oscar Smith- 7:00

Western Branch @ Great Bridge- 7:00

Kempsville @ First Colonial- 7:00

Princess Anne @ Floyd Kellam- 7:00

Frank Cox @ Tallwood- 7:00

Salem @ Ocean Lakes- 7:00

Deep Creek @ Indian River- 7:00

Nansemond River @ Hickory- 7:00

I.C. Norcom @ Maury- 7:00

Norview @ Booker T. Washington- 7:00

Denbigh @ Warwick- 7:00

Lakeland @ King's Fork- 7:00

Lafayette @ Gloucester- 7:00

Jamestown @ Grafton- 7:00

York @ Smithfield- 7:00

Poquoson @ Warhill- 7:00

Col. Richardson @ Nandua- 7:00

Greensville County @ Southampton- 7:00

Surry @ Windsor- 7:00

Chincoteague @ Southampton Academy- 7:00

Brunswick @ Franklin- 7:00

Christchurch @ Catholic- 7:00

Hampton Roads Academy @ Atlantic Shores- 7:00

Saturday:

Bethel @ Woodside- 12:00

Nansemond-Suffolk @ Fredericksburg Christian- 1:00