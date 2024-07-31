Watch Now
Tides' Holliday slams door shut in triumphant return to Baltimore

Number 1 Major League Baseball prospect Jackson Holliday has been called up again from the Norfolk Tides to join the Baltimore Orioles a little more than halfway through the season.
Jackson Holliday strikes grand slam in Orioles return
BALTIMORE, MD. — After struggling at the Major League level following his April debut, top prospect Jackson Holliday slammed the door shut Wednesday on his earlier struggles.

Holliday was called back up to the Orioles Tuesday, ahead of the O's game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Baltimore Wednesday afternoon. He spent most of the 2024 season on the Norfolk Tides, the Orioles Triple-A affiliate.

Watch: Tides' Jackson Holliday learning to embrace 'chaotic' 2024 season

Tides' Holliday embracing chaotic 2024 season

With the Orioles leading 4-3 in the fifth inning, Holliday blasted a ball over the right field wall for a grand slam, giving the birds a commanding 8-3 lead.

A lead they would never give back.

The Orioles would go on to win the 10-4, with Holliday driving in four runs. It's his first homer of the season, and Orioles fans and ownership alike are hoping for more.

