Jalyn Holmes shares Super Bowl Sunday with hometown fans after special season with Commanders

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — Even though he's not suiting up on the field, Jalyn Holmes can't quite get his hatred for the Eagles out of his system enough.

"I'm gonna go Chiefs. I have to choose the Chiefs," he said of his Super Bowl prediction. "I just can't."

The Lake Taylor product still holding the NFC East rivalry to heart on Super Bowl Sunday, hosting a watch party at Chicho's Pizza in Virginia Beach.

"It's fun just to hear those old jokes and to hear people be real competitive," he said. "Sharing that spirit of just cheering for whatever team you're watching for."

His connection to his home area has continued to increase over the last four months. Released by the Jets in October, Holmes immediately signed with the Commanders and went on the play in 11 games for the burgundy and gold en route to an NFC Championship game appearance.

The former Ohio State standout recorded 14 tackles with a pair of sacks in Washington.

"It was definitely a fun experience to come to the hometown team and be a part of that special group," Holmes said. "It was a season to remember."

"A drive away to get home and see everybody, just putting on that uniform knowing that home is only three hours away and people can come see me and support me like high school days."

The links to the 757 came not only from friends and family being able to see him, but also with being coached by Deep Creek product Darryl Tapp. That's an experience Holmes would like to repeat next season as he enters free agency.

"I would love to be back in burgundy and gold. I had a great time there and feel like it was a perfect fit," he said. "The people were the most important part, and there were some really good people in that building."

The watch party helped benefit Holmes' non-profit organization, Vaughn's Way. He launched it to honor the memory of his late step-father, who passed away by suicide.

"Just to have a space for men to speak about their mental health," Holmes said. At Vaughn's Way, we want to reach back out to our community and stress how important men's mental health is and also providing services that people need when they need it."

The Titan turned pro taking pictures and signing autographs for the fans that have encouraged him since the start of his football journey in Norfolk. As he heads into his eighth season in the NFL, Holmes hopes those close to him get to keep making those three hour trips to Landover to see him play.

"I would love to be back," he said. "We'll see what the future holds."