Jeanty goes No. 6 to Raiders in NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, WI (WTKR)- The first player with Hampton Roads ties went off the NFL Draft board with pick number six.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty heard his name called by the Las Vegas Raiders, who took him with the selection. Jeanty is the highest-drafted player in history from the college program.

The Jacksonville, Florida, native spent part of his childhood in Chesapeake, moving with his military family. Jeanty played at Great Bridge Middle School for sixth and some of seventh grade.

This past year, Jeanty put together one of the best college seasons ever by a running back. He gained 2,601 rushing yards, the second most in FBS history behind only Barry Sanders in 1988. The Broncos' star added 29 touchdowns and eclipsed the 200-yard rushing mark in six games during the 2024 season. He was also one of the most difficult players for defenses to tackle, amassing 1,733 yards after contact.

Jeanty is the seventh running back since 2015 to be drafted in the top 10. The Raiders are expected to put emphasis on the running game under new head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Given the other running backs currently on the Las Vegas roster, he'll have the chance to start immediately.