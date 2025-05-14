Jeff Jones bringing basketball big names to Norfolk to fight cancer

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Jeff Jones retired from college basketball coaching in February of 2024, but when it comes to making an impact, the former Old Dominion head coach may just be getting started.

"When I retired, somebody asked the question 'what do you want to do?,'" Jones recalled. "I hadn't really figured it out, but I wanted to do something meaningful."

Jones zeroed in on three areas- the military, the National Association of Basketball Coaches and Coaches Versus Cancer. This September finds the former head coach making a big splash when it comes to the latter. He's spearheading the Coaches Vs. Cancer Legends Gala presented by Chartway Credit Union, which will bring some of the biggest names to ever man the bench to Chartway Arena.

"Roy Williams, Jim Boeheim, Tubby Smith, Bob Huggins, Gary Williams, Phil Martelli, Fran Dunphy are all coming in," he noted.

The former head Monarch pointed out that the group coming to Norfolk has combined for around 6,500 wins, 19 Final Fours and six national championships and includes five Basketball Hall of Famers.

The gala will take place September 12, featuring a reception, dinner and conversation with the coaches. Jones says Martelli will serve as the moderator during the program. A coaches clinic will be held at the arena the following day, where coaches of all levels can learn from some of the best in the game. Old Dominion men's and women's basketball players will serve as demonstrators for the event, which is $50 for NABC members and $100 for non-members.

"This is something that, the way it's come together, it's really exciting," Jones said. "I'm really proud because we're going to have this in our community."

Jones also drew from his own experience battling prostate cancer and the people he met along the way. He said the funds raised will help towards things that may not cross many minds, such as transportation to treatments among other things.

"I saw folks that maybe weren't as fortunate as I," he noted. "I've got great health coverage and I can afford maybe different things that a lot of folks can't."

The goal is to raise $250,000 for the American Cancer Society, but Jones added that he hopes the event will exceed that mark. The hope is also to create a memorable night for those coming out to make a difference.

"I want everybody that comes, everybody that participates, to feel really, really good and have a great time, have a lot of fun, but also to feel good that we're coming together as a community to fight against cancer," Jones said.

