Kellam boys lacrosse rolls to Region 5A title game

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Last season, Floyd Kellam boys lacrosse made some history, becoming the first Hampton Roads public school team to reach the state championship game. The Knights continued a hopeful march back Friday night.

Kellam opened up a 12-2 lead by halftime and rolled past First Colonial, 16-6, in the Region 5A semifinals. The victory returns the Knights to the region title game.

"Our motto this year has been DAWG. It's discipline, attitude, will and grit," head coach Patrick Aiello said after the win. "That's what we try to bring every single game all the time. These kids brought it tonight and that was really the difference and that's what we've been doing all season long."

Grey Schleicher scored five goals to help pace Kellam to the win, as the Knights improve to 15-2 on the campaign. Their only two defeats were both one-goal losses to opponents from the Richmond area, a 1-0 setback against Douglas Freeman and a 9-8 loss to Benedictine.

"Our confidence is at an all-time high," pointed out junior midfielder Elijah Lamb. "We don't want to get cocky, though. We want to do just one game at a time and just get through."

The Knights advance to face Frank Cox in the Region 5A title game, which will face off Monday at 7:00 PM at Kellam. Cox held off Princess Anne, 8-7, in the other region semifinal Friday night.