Keon Davis hopes to pick up win ahead of brother's main event Friday night

NEW YORK, NY (WTKR)- Keyshawn Davis is not the only member of the family looking for a victory in the Big Apple Friday night. His younger brother, Keon, will also take the ring under the bright lights of New York City.

The youngest Davis brother will meet Ira Johnson in a four-round welterweight bout during the undercard that will lead up to Keyshawn's main event.

Keon Davis burst onto the professional scene during the Davis brothers' homecoming at the Scope back in November, topping Jalen Moore by unanimous decision in his pro debut.

"Got the nerves out the way, got the win, so I feel great," the younger Davis said following his debut victory. "The crowd loved me. I'm going to keep putting on great performances every time I come out and go for the stoppage."

He'll take on Johnson, who is 3-2 in his professional career with two knockouts, one of eight total fights on the card Friday night. Davis will look to keep the loss column unblemished for his young career at the Theater at Madison Square Garden. The two fighters were face-to-face during Thursday's weigh-ins ahead of the fight.

Friday culminates with Keyshawn Davis taking on Denys Berinchyk for the WBO lightweight world title, with coverage of the main event set for 9:00 PM on ESPN.

Coverage of the undercards begins at 5:00 PM on ESPN+. Top Rank says that Keon Davis should take the ring around 6:15 PM, but that can obviously change based on how other fights play out.