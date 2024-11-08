Lafayette holds off Poquoson to claim Bay Rivers District crown

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WTKR)- It wasn't easy, but the Bay Rivers District football championship will return to Lafayette's trophy case.

In a battle of two 9-0 teams, the Rams topped Poquoson, 14-6, to lock up a perfect regular season and claim the district crown.

Breon Stokes scored a one-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter to start the scoring and give Lafayette a 7-0 lead. The Rams doubled their advantage in the third when Baum Hogge connected with Naye'Ron Hudson in the endzone for a touchdown to make it 14-0. Poquoson would get on the board late in the fourth quarter, but could not recover the onside kick and saw their title hopes disappear.

Both teams made deep runs in the playoffs last year and look primed to do the same in 2024. Lafayette should be the top seed in Region 3A, while the Islanders held the number one spot in Region 2A entering the week and will see if they hang onto it when the final numbers come out this weekend.

Thursday's scores:

Lafayette 14, Poquoson 6

Smithfield 49, Tabb 14

Bethel 57, Menchville 14