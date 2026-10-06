Lafayette holds off Warhill in Bay Rivers thrillers

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WTKR)- Lafayette was playing its second game in four days, but that didn't stop the Rams from picking up their biggest win of the season to date.

Baum Hogge connected with Jael Love, who scored the game-winning touchdown for Lafayette with 5:14 remaining in the game to give the Rams a 14-7 victory over Warhill Monday night at Wanner Stadium.

The Lions scored first, finding the endzone in the second quarter. After Carson Strickland hit Ashtin Rooks on a deep ball, Noah Arokium scored on a seven-yard rushing touchdown and Warhill held a 7-0 advantage at the half.

Lafayette pulled even in the third, as Hogge finished off a drive with a QB sneak over the goalline to tie the game at 7-7.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Warhill opened a drive deep in its own territory, when Malieke Greenhow forced a fumble that was recovered by the Rams' Terell Daniel. That set up the game-winning Hogge-to-Love connection.

Warhill got one more shot to tie the game and drove the length of the field, but the Lafayette defense broke up two pass attempts in the endzone.

Both teams are now 4-1 and join a crowded field vying for a Bay Rivers District title. Warhill will host Bruton this Thursday, while Lafayette will welcome Jamestown on Friday.

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