Lieberman returns to ODU for Norfolk Sports Club jamboree

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Nancy Lieberman has plenty of great memories at Old Dominion. Wednesday night, she returned to her alma mater to make a little history.

Lieberman was the keynote speaker for the Norfolk Sports Club's annual jamboree, held at Chartway Arena. She marked the event's first ever keynote speaker in its 78 year history.

"The good news is they have great leadership," Lieberman said. "I'm happy the committee had me as the first, but there should have been more over time, but it's OK. We're here now and they'll be more in the future."

Lieberman overcame some travel issues to make sure she could attend, arriving in Richmond and catching a ride to Norfolk just in time for the event. Coming back to her alma mater is an opportunity she always embraces.

"It's always important to me to come back to Old Dominion," she said. "It's one of the most important times of my career and my life, so I get chills coming back, I get chills walking on campus."

The ODU legend was slated to be the speaker at the 2020 jamboree, but that was cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now she's getting her chance to support an organization that she told Old Dominion's Harry Minium she admires, with all the club has done to inspire athletes.

"I do want to be able to share my gratitude for Norfolk and for Old Dominion and really to my teammates and everybody who touched my life," she noted. "I'll never be bigger than the program. I come back here with humility and thankfulness."