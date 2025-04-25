Lynx sign NSU's Johnson to training camp deal

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WTKR)- Diamond Johnson is getting her WNBA shot.

The Minnesota Lynx have signed the Norfolk State guard to a training camp contract and she'll now get a chance to compete for a roster spot. The Spartans announced the news on social media and her name now appears on the team's official roster.

Johnson was one of the most notable players left out of last Monday's WNBA Draft. She was a projected third round pick in some mock drafts. After tipping off her career at Rutgers and following that up with two seasons at NC State, the 5'5" guard capped off her collegiate tenure at Norfolk State.

The Philadelphia native put together a memorable senior season, averaging 18.9 points per game and set career highs with 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per outing. Her efforts earned her MEAC Player of the Year honors, as well as All-Conference First Team and Defensive Team recognition. Johnson was a semifinalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year award and led Norfolk State to its first ever 14-0 conference campaign. The Spartans finished 30-5 and earned a No. 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the program's best in history.

The Lynx are coming off a successful season, finishing 2024 with a 30-10 record, the second-best in the league. Minnesota advanced to the WNBA finals, where the Lynx fell to the New York Liberty in a best-of-five series, three games to two.