Meatball Madness: Bruton and Poquoson clash in Bay Rivers battle of unbeatens

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The calendar has flipped to November, which means only two weeks remain in the regular season and the battle for high school football postseason spots is heating up.

Our 757 Showdown this week takes us to Poquoson, where the Islanders meet Bruton in a battle of 8-0 teams. The home team is used to this kind of success, but the Panthers are in uncharted territory and putting together one of their best campaigns in program history.

Click on the above video to see who Meatball picks in this Bay Rivers District showdown, then catch a recap tonight during the Locker Room on WTKR at 11:15.

