Michael Vick among 22 inductees in 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class

NORFOLK, Va. — Current Norfolk State football coach and former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick was announced as one of 22 inductees in the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class, according to the National Football Foundation.

In his two years as a Hokie, Vick only lost one regular season game finishing 22-1.

He led the Hokies to the national championship in 2000, where they lost to the Florida State Seminoles. Vick amassed over 3000 yards and 20 touchdowns in the Chicago maroon and burnt orange, which helped make him the No. 1 pick in the 2001 draft to the Atlanta Falcons.

"Michael revolutionized the quarterback position with his combination of speed, accuracy, and big, strong arm," said Frank Beamer, Vick's head coach at Virginia Tech. "He inspired a new generation of dual-threat quarterbacks. No one did more than he did to put the Virginia Tech program on the national stage. I am grateful for the opportunity to coach him and thrilled he is being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame."

Following an impressive college career with the Hokies, Virginia Tech retired his jersey in 2002, making him one of nine players to receive that honor, according to Virginia Tech.