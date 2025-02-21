Monarch women snap skid with upset of Arkansas State

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- When Old Dominion needed a big performance more than ever, the Monarchs got one from their senior leader.

En'Dya Buford scored a career-high 32 points as ODU took down Arkansas State, 95-88, at Chartway Arena on Thursday afternoon. The win snaps a six game losing streak for the silver and blue and improves their record to 15-13, 7-8 in the Sun Belt.

The Red Wolves entered on a 13-game conference winning streak, but Old Dominion started out strong, jumping out to a 24-15 lead after the first quarter. The Wolves charged back to tie the game at 43-43 at halftime.

ODU came out of the break firing, outscoring Arkansas State in the third quarter, 25-13, to take a 68-56 advantage into the final frame. The Red Wolves would never come close as the Monarchs picked up the much-needed victory.

Burford added 10 assists and seven rebounds to her 32 points, while Kelsey Thompson added 20 points of her own. Simone Cunningham chipped in a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Simaru Fields scored 11 points on the afternoon.

Old Dominion will be back in action Saturday when it hosts Georgia Southern on Senior Day. Tipoff is slated for 2:00 PM.