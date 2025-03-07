Monarchs hold off Texas State to stay alive in Sun Belt Tournament

PENSACOLA, FL (WTKR)- When it comes to the Sun Belt Tournament, Texas State had been Old Dominion's kryptonite, but Thursday saw the Monarchs exorcize those demons.

Robert Davis Jr. hit the game-winning three pointer with one second remaining and ODU survived a scare on a late foul to top the Bobcats, 64-61, in the third round of the conference tournament in Pensacola.

"That was an extremely physical game," head coach Mike Jones said. "For a young team like we are and for an inexperienced team like we are, for us to respond the way we did, this is what March Madness is all about."

Old Dominion came out of the gate strong, thanks to Sean Durugordon. The fifth-year guard scored the first six points of the contest and 15 of the Monarchs' first 19 points, helping them open up a 19-7 lead. Texas State clawed back, however, and took a 29-27 edge into the break.

The second frame once again saw ODU open up a little bit of cushion. Davis knocked down three consecutive triples to put the silver in blue in front, 42-35, with 15:47 remaining. Once again, the Bobcats responded, surging ahead and taking a 53-47 advantage with 8:52 to play.

Jones would see his team chip away at the six point deficit. Davis tied the game with two free throws at the 3:01 mark and, after Texas State moved back in front, Jaden Johnson gave the Monarchs the lead back with an old-fashioned three point play, making an underhanded lay-up and a free throw to make it 60-59.

Free throws by each squad would tie the game at 61, setting up a nail-biting final sequence. After a timeout, Old Dominion's inbounds play worked its way to Davis, who knocked down a three pointer from the wing with less than two seconds left. Texas State's Christian Turner put up a desperation shot from beyond half court as time expired, but was fouled by Cal Swanton-Rodger, giving him three foul shots.

Luckily for the Monarchs, Turner missed all three free throw attempts and ODU held on to survive and advance.

"We work on that shot, that play, literally every day in practice," Davis said of his game-winner. "It's a shot that we've drilled and he told me 'go take us home.' I guess I just did that."

The Bobcats have left a sour taste in the Monarchs' mouths the last two years, ending their season twice in this tournament. This time, ODU got the best of Texas State and took them down for the second time this season, after a 75-64 win in Norfolk last month.

"It definitely felt like a huge, huge accomplishment winning today," smiled freshman guard Jaden Johnson. "You saw the emotion after the game. Everybody was just so excited. It was definitely a great feeling."

Davis led the way with 23 points, while Durugordon posted his second straight double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The Monarchs move on to face Appalachian State in the fourth round of the Sun Belt Tournament Friday at 8:30 PM Eastern. The Mountaineers topped ODU, 62-43, in Norfolk back on January 16, but Jones and his squad bounced back for a 78-77 win in Boone two weeks later.