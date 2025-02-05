Nansemond River girls basketball finding joy on the court again

SUFFOLK, Va. — SUFFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — There's a renewed energy for Nansemond River girls basketball.

For the first time in a while, the Warriors are winning and more importantly finding joy on the court again.

"It allows us to play like we want to play," said senior guard Michaela Ingram. "It allows us to go with the flow with each other and it's created team chemistry like crazy."

That enthusiasm is turning into results, with Nansemond River out to a 12-3 start with the postseason just around the corner.

When Leroy Skinner took over as head coach of the team in 2022, the program had won just six games over the previous two seasons combined.

"We talked about family and having fun. If a kid can have fun learning, that's a huge part of the equation," he said. "They just come in, put their head down, and do what they need to do."

It's been a passion project for Skinner, who graduated from Nansemond River in 1997. He wanted to create something special with the team and through three seasons has done just that. The Warriors notched 18 wins last year, the most they've had since 2011.

"Our biggest thing is committing, climbing, and conquering," Skinner said. "They've really bought into what we're doing."

"It's not like a loser mentality anymore. We have a winner mentality and a dog mentality," said senior center Makaila Miller. "We're out to get everyone, it doesn't matter what our competition is."

Nansemond River still has steps to take to keep the program moving forward. Despite the 18 wins they lost to King's Fork in the opening round of last year's region tournament and that's a lesson that still sticks with the Warriors.

"We can't take things for granted. For sure we have to put in more work and get better, " said junior guard Jordin Richardson. "Not letting up, we've got to keep going and push ourselves."

"Don't just think a team is going to come out easy and hand it to us," Ingram said. "If we're up 50, we've got to play like we're down 50."

That mindset is being put into place throughout the season, whether its in practice or games. It's a driving force for the Warriors, along with the opportunity to be the first team in the program's history put some type of banner up in Nansemond River's gym for girls basketball.

"There are so many big accomplishments that we want to achieve," said sophomore guard Brittany Evans. "Seeing that there's nothing up there for us, it drives so much in us."

"They really want it, that's one of their goals but they know that doesn't come easy," Skinner said. "The weight room has to be good, the way you take care of your body has got to be good."

"It's just not going to jump on the wall. If you don't work, you don't get championships."

Nansemond River takes the court on Wednesday against Lakeland.