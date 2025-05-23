No Limit Sports Episode 4: Remembering Tommy Reamon, Old Dominion vs. Norfolk State excitement

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Hampton Roads football community learned of Tommy Reamon Sr.'s death Thursday, leaving a noticeable void in the 757, particularly on the Peninsula.

This week's No Limit Sports Podcast begins by remembering Reamon. Sportsplug 757's Drew Crosby, Keharee Shuler and Dom Gilliam, along with WTKR News 3 Sports Director Marc Davis, share their experiences with Reamon and what he meant to the community. The head coach led various area high school teams for 34 years and put a focus on creating opportunities for those growing up in his hometown of Newport News.

Old Dominion and Norfolk State announced a home-and-home basketball series this week. How good is this for the community and will it lead to even more high-profile match-ups between local programs?

No Limit Sports is a weekly podcast produced by Sportsplug 757 and WTKR News 3.