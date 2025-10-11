No Limit Sports Live, Episode 7: Indian River picks up big win, Norcom pulls off upset with big second half

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Southeastern District is getting crowded at the top of the standings and Indian River kept pace with the leaders thanks to a big Friday night win.

The latest No Limit Sports Live saw Kaharee Shuler and Marc Davis discuss the Braves' 31-25 overtime victory over Nansemond River. It marked the Warriors' first defeat of 2025. Indian River, Nansemond River and King's Fork now all have one district loss and are on the heels of Oscar Smith, a Tigers team that's unbeaten in district play.

I.C. Norcom found itself down 10-0 at halftime to crosstown rival Churchland, but made adjustments and came out strong after the break. The Greyhounds outscored the Truckers, 11-0, in the second half and Samuel Denmon's 29-yard field goal with 1:33 remaining gave Norcom the upset victory.

We're also discussing Warhill, Lafayette, Lake Taylor and more.

