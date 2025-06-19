No Limit Sports Podcast Episode 7: Spring state champs and discussing sportsmanship

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Hampton Roads is celebrating four state champions after spring sports jubilees this past weekend, some winning for the first time, others adding to already-impressive resumes.

This week on the No Limit Sports Podcast, we're summing up the 757 state title winners, including Ocean Lakes baseball, Jamestown and Northampton boys soccer and Poquoson girls soccer.

We're also having a discussion on sportsmanship. What's the line between emotion and taunting? What's acceptable and what's going too far? The guys give their thoughts on a topic that sees a range of opinions across sports.

The No Limit Sports Podcast is a collaboration between Sportsplug 757 and WTKR News 3 and is produced weekly.