No Limit Sports Podcast: Three area stars celebrate national title with Indiana

Indiana capped off a storied campaign Monday night with a 27-21 win over Miami in the CFP National Championship game. Three Hampton Roads products in Kaelon Black, Tyrique Tucker and LeBron Bond all experienced that title-winning feeling. We're discussing their impact and what each brings to the table on the latest edition of the No Limit Sports Podcast.
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It was a national championship earned by Indiana, signaling a changing of the guard atop college football. The Big Ten champions rolled through the season 16-0 and are now 27-2 in Curt Cignetti's two seasons at the head of the program.

The Hoosier have plenty of Virginia flavor, as many James Madison standouts followed Cignetti to Bloomington from Harrisonburg, and that includes a handful from Hampton Roads.

In the latest edition of the No Limit Sports Podcast, we're highlighting three 757 products who helped Indiana to its perfect season. Running back Kaelon Black, a Salem graduate, was second on the Hoosiers with 1,039 rushing yards and led the RB room with 10 touchdowns on the year. He paced IU in the national championship win over Miami with 79 yards. Interior defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker, who suited up for Lake Taylor his first three years of high school, earned All-Big Ten First Team honors, picking up six sacks and 12 tackles for loss during the campaign. Maury product LeBron Bond was a receiver who saw time in 13 games as a true freshman.

Click on the above video to hear the latest edition of the No Limit Sports Podcast with WTKR News 3 and Sportsplug 757.

True Crime 757 Podcast