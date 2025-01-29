Jets promote DiVincentiis, assign Milic to Admirals

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA (WTKR)- After an impressive stint with the Admirals, Dominic DiVincentiis is heading back to Winnipeg.

The Jets promoted the goalkeeper to the AHL's Manitoba Moose on Tuesday, assigning Thomas Milic back to Norfolk in a corresponding move.

DiVincentiis appeared in 20 games for the Admirals, going 15-5 in those contests and allowing 2.97 goals per game. He saved 89.6 percent of shots on goal against him and leads all Norfolk goalies in appearances so far this season. DiVincentiis was added to the Admirals' roster in November.

Milic returns to Norfolk after appearing in 18 games for the Admirals during the 2023-2024 campaign, winning 11 of his starts. He posted a 2.45 goals per game average before being recalled by Manitoba, where he earned the starting job and went 19-9-2 in net for the AHL affiliate. Milic was selected to the 2023-2024 ECHL All-Star Game.

The Admirals wrap up a three-game set at Adirondack tonight before returning home for a two-game showdown with South Carolina. Face-off tonight is set for 7:00.

WGNT is your home for the Admirals in 2024-2025. Check out our broadcast schedule here.