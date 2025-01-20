Rules of the Game: Icing

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- WGNT is your local home for Norfolk Admirals hockey during the 2024-2025 season and we're taking the opportunity to pass along some rules of the game to those who want to learn a bit more about the sport.

Norfolk Admirals Rules of the Game: Offsides Marc Davis

This week, we're taking you inside the icing call. What is the rule? What happens when icing is called? When is icing not in effect?

Click the above video link to learn more about icing. The Admirals are back on the ice Friday night when they visit Trois-Riviere for a 7:00 PM faceoff.