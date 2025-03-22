Norfolk State fights but falls to Florida in first round of NCAA Tournament

RALEIGH, N.C. — RALEIGH, N.C. (WTKR) — If oddsmakers didn't giver Norfolk State much of a chance against SEC champion Florida before their NCAA Tournament matchup, they certainly wouldn't have thought the Spartans had much fight when the Gators opened a 53-21 lead.

The green and gold showed that fire but it wasn't enough to climb out of the hole.

Norfolk State fell to the top seeded Gators 95-69 on Friday night, ending their 2024-25 season in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The game got off to a difficult start for Norfolk State. Florida built up a 24-5 lead in the first eight minutes, making eight of its first 14 shots and getting Spartans leading scorer Brian Moore Jr. in early foul trouble.

During that stretch, the green and gold went 2-for-10 from the floor and turned the ball over four times.

The deficit only grew from there, getting to 42-14 before Robert Jones called timeout with 6:52 left in the opening half.

In the waning moments of the first half, Jones' group found a spark. The green and gold launched into an 11-0 run over the final 2:45 of the opening half to cut the lead down to 53-32 going into the locker rooms, highlighted by hustle plays from Jaylani Darden and terrific playmaking from Christian Ings.

That spark carried over into the second half, where the green and gold outscored Florida 48-42, but the deficit and Moore's foul trouble were too much to overcome.

Ings led the way with 16 points while Darden, a Norfolk native, contributed 15 points in their final games for the Spartans. Chris Fields Jr. chipped 14 points off off the bench.

Florida created much of its production through second chance points and threes, scoring 24 points off offensive rebounds and nailing 10 shots from beyond the arc. Walter Clayton led all scorers with 23 points while Alijah Martin posted 17.

The loss brings Norfolk State's season to a close at 24-11, a year that saw the Spartans return to their championship ways. The program won its first MEAC Tournament title in three years and made its first appearance in the Big Dance in that same span.