Norfolk State men, women sweep Delaware State to keep MEAC leads

NORFOLK, Va. — NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — Both the Norfolk State men and women moved one step closer to locking down regular season MEAC championships on Monday night.

The Spartan men dispatched second place Delaware State 96-84 to extend their lead in the league standings to two games. The green and gold took a 19-17 lead with a Tyrel Bladen layup midway through the first half and never looked back, leading the rest of the way.

In a season that's been stop and start due to injury, Chris Fields Jr. put up his best performance of the campaign in the spotlight game. The sophomore forward scoring a season-high 23 points and a career-high nine rebounds in the win. He set the tone in the second half, with 15 of his 23 points coming in the final 20 minutes. Brian Moore Jr. continued his campaign for the conference's player of the year, scoring 20 on 9-of-14 shooting.

Norfolk State improves to 18-7 on the season with six straight victories. Up next is a trip to Coppin State on Saturday.

In the earlier game of the doubleheader, the NSU women continued steamrolling through the MEAC with another dominant performance.

The Spartans used a 33-7 third quarter to blitz Delaware State in a 92-44 victory. Leading by 12 at halftime, Larry Vickers' group allowed the Hornets to shoot just 3-of-9 from the floor in the third quarter while shooting nearly 60 percent from the floor themselves.

Diamond Johnson scored a team-high 31 points, just a one away from knotting a season-high. Kierra Wheeler notched 18 points and eight rebounds, while Anjanae Richardson scored 13 points off the bench.

NSU moves to 22-4 on the season and improves its long winning streak to 11 games. They'll head to Coppin State on Saturday as well with four of their last five games coming away from Echols Hall.