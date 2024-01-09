Watch Now
Norfolk State women continue hot stretch with 81-60 win at NC Central

Posted at 12:20 AM, Jan 09, 2024
DURHAM, N.C. (WTKR) — A stretch of terrific basketball for Norfolk State women's basketball continued on Monday night with a dominant win at North Carolina Central.

A 14-0 run out of halftime propelling the Spartans to an 81-60 win over the Eagles, notching the team's fifth victory in a row.

Five players for the green and gold ended up in double figures, led by freshman Da'Brya Clark with a career-high 18 points. Forward Kierra Wheeler posted 17 points and 14 rebounds while Diamond Johnson chipped in 15 points and 10 boards.

The Spartans led 33-25 going into the locker rooms before lighting up the nets in the third quarter, going 11-22 from the field and 4-9 from three in the frame. NSU would outscore NCCU 33-16 in the quarter to break the game open.

Multiple NSU players stuffed the stat sheets beyond the points. Clark went 8-10 from the free throw line while grabbing five steals, while Johnson posted five assists and four takeaways to go along with her first career double-double.

Off the win, Norfolk State improves to 12-4 this season and gets out to a 2-0 start in the MEAC. They'll get more than a week long break before returning to action on January 20 at Howard. It will be the Spartans 15th game away from Echols Hall this season.

