Norfolk State women overcome slow start, rout SC State in MEAC quarterfinals

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State's quest for a MEAC championship three-peat got out to a good start Wednesday afternoon.

The Spartan women overcame a slow start to roll past South Carolina State, 81-55, in the conference quarterfinals at Scope Arena.

"We're not satisfied overall with the way we played," said Norfolk State head coach Larry Vickers. "Some of the reason for the way we played was South Carolina State, for sure, but we have a veteran group with a lot of veteran players who have been in these moments before and we expect to play better."

The Bulldogs came out strong to open things up, connecting on all four of their three-point attempts in the first quarter as they found themselves deadlocked with NSU after the opening frame, 20-20.

The green and gold found their footing in the second quarter, out-scoring South Carolina State, 21-10, and shooting 54 percent for the stanza. After holding a 41-30 advantage at halftime, the Spartans held the Bulldogs to eight third quarter points to pull away. NSU led by as many as 35 points on the afternoon.

Kierra Wheeler scored 20 points and pulled down nine rebounds to pace Norfolk State, while Diamond Johnson added 18 points and eight boards. Makoye Diawara chipped in 14 points and eight boards, while Da'Brya Clark scored 13 points.

NSU posted the lopsided win despite committing 25 turnovers. The Spartans out-rebounded SC State, 44-24, and forced 32 turnovers of their own.

"They always say that first game in the conference tournament is a little jittery," Vickers noted. "Fortunate enough for us, the last three tournaments we've been the first game, but survive and advance at this point of the year."

Norfolk State advances to the MEAC semifinals where the Spartans will face either Coppin State or North Carolina Center Friday at noon.