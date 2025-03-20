Norfolk State's Darden keeps winning his his home town

RALEIGH, NC (WTKR)- Jaylani Darden is used to winning in Norfolk.

In high school, he helped lead Norview to a state championship in 2020. Now as a senior in college, he's in the NCAA Tournament with Norfolk State.

"It means a lot," Darden said. "I've got a lot of people in my city who are looking up to me, especially the younger people. Basically I'm just setting an example for those in my city. You can make it out here."

Darden ventured out of Norfolk after high school, playing at Longwood during his freshman season before returning home. He's spent the last three years hitting the court for Norfolk State in front of his family and friends.

"Coming from Longwood, no family, a long three-hour drive to being in the city down the street from my hometown, so it felt good," he noted. "I can have family and friends just come out and support me even more. It felt like high school all over again."

His decision has paid off. Not only is he closer to home, but he's also taking giant steps in his game. Darden has made improvements each year, including beyond the numbers.

"I've got more reasons to show why I should be starting and why I should be playing," he said. "I feel like (Robert) Jones gave me the opportunity to progress myself, show what I can do."

"He meant everything to this team," added senior guard Brian Moore Jr. "He's the heart and sole of this team and, especially being a hometown hero kid, it's amazing to be around him. He does a lot of things that aren't on the stat sheet. He's a very intangible guy."

The former Pilot is also seen as one of the guys who keeps the Spartans together. Darden is a finalist for the Nolan Richardson Award, given to a player who is regarded as the heart and sole of his team and is a strong leader both on and off the court.

"He's the heart and sole of the team," senior forward Kuluel Mading pointed out. "When he brings it, then we have it. If he doesn't, then we might not, but he means everything to this team, both off and on the court."

"Now that I know I'm the glue guy, I take it pretty seriously. Everybody likes me," smiled Darden. "I like everybody else, so I'm just going to make everybody feel comfortable."

Now Darden is wrapping up his career under the brightest lights of the NCAA Tournament and has a chance to make the most of his opportunity one last time.

"I really want an upset, just to go down in history," he said. "I really just want to put the MEAC on the map, show the MEAC is just like the SEC or the ACC, so that's how I'm feeling."

Darden and Norfolk State tip off against Florida in the NCAA Tournament at 6:50 PM Friday night.