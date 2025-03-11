Norfolk State's Johnson wins MEAC Player of the Year, Vickers takes Coach of the Year

NORFOLK, Va. — NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — On the eve of the 2025 MEAC Tournament, Norfolk State women's basketball took home plenty of hardware at the league's end of the year award ceremony.

Senior guard Diamond Johnson won the conference's Player of the Year award while head coach Larry Vickers earned his third straight MEAC Coach of the Year honors.

Johnson led the way for all MEAC scorers this season, averaging 19.2 points per game. She was also second in the league in shooting percentage (47.5) and fifth in three-point shooting percentage (35.0).

In her second season with Spartans, Johnson also earned All-MEAC First Team and All-Defensive Team honors for the second straight year, as did forward Kierra Wheeler. She averaged 15.2 points per game after winning last year's Player of the Year award.

Portsmouth native Anjanae Richardson also took home the MEAC's Sixth Player of the Year award. The sophomore improved her scoring average to 10.1 points per game and scored a caeer-high 23 points in a victory over Virginia-Lynchurg in January. Richardson was named All-MEAC Third Team for her season. She was joined by sophomore guard Da'Brya Clark on the third team after she scored 9.3 points per contest and started 20 games for the green and gold this season.

Vickers guided Norfolk State to one of its best regular seasons in program history. Their 27 wins is the most the Spartans have had in a regular season and the green and gold navigated the league schedule in unbeaten fashion.

Over the last three seasons, Vickers has led Norfolk State to 80 wins and 38 victories in the MEAC along with two straight conference tournament championships.

This story is active and will be updated as honors are announced.