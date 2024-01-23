Norfolk State's Jones grateful for journey to his 200th career win

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — When Norfolk State left the court at Burr Gymnasium, having just completed a comeback win over Howard on the road, Robert Jones figured some kind of surprise was coming his way.

Ever the strategist, the Spartans' head coach was ready for it with a good reason holding the celebration off.

"The guys tried to get me with some water," Jones said. "I told them we're not going to do this because I don't have a change of clothes and it was like 22 degrees up there."

For those wondering, @NSU_BBALL tried to catch Robert Jones with a surprise celebration after his 200th win as head coach.



He had a pretty good reason for shutting the surprise down 🤣@NSUCoachJones @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/YJrmHLiDUH — Zach Staton (@ZStatonSports) January 22, 2024

Instead, Jones and the team chatted about what they just accomplished together: the come from behind win over the Bison was the head coach's 200th career victory.

He joined Charles Christian as the only coaches in program history to reach that milestone.

"It is pretty cool when you think about it," Jones said. "Even today, people are walking around here calling me 'Mr. 200' and I don't think of it like that, I think of it as another win."

In his 11th season as the lead whistle for the green and gold, Jones' path started as an assistant coach at NCAA Division III level. At points before that, he was sure one industry he wouldn't land in is where he ultimately went.

"I never really wanted to be a coach so to get 200 Division l wins is unfathomable," Jones said. "I never really had anybody to show me how to coach. I had to learn how to coach by myself, I had to read books, I had to watch videos, I had to go to clinics."

"Everything I've done here is really kind of man-made and I told those guys, 'Everything a coach never did for me is what I try to do for you.'"

Not only was the win over Howard a bit sweet after last season's MEAC Championship game, one that saw the Bison beat the Spartans by a point, but it also marked the second time Jones notched a milestone win over their foes from the nation's capital.

His 100th victory was also against the Bison in 2019.

"We were down 24 with about 16 minutes left and came back and won 80-78," Jones remembered. "This time, we were down 15 right around the same time and we came back and were able to win the game."

His career in Norfolk stretches back to 2007 when he first arrived with the program as an assistant. As a member of the staff, he was a part of one of March Madness' greatest upsets when the 15th seeded Spartans knocked out second seed Missouri in the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

After getting the head coaching job, first on an interim basis in 2013 then full-time in 2014, Jones has helped guide the program to two more appearances in the NCAA Tournament and four seasons with at least 20 wins.

"You got to have some longevity. I was able to coach 345 games here so far," he said. "That shows that there's been some success but it's never about just one person. Everyone's got 200 wins that's been associated with the program right now."

NSU has a week to prepare for its next game, at home against Coppin State on Saturday.

Jones has already turned his mind to what's next, knowing there will come a day sometime soon where he can sit back and reflect on his emotions in earning his spot in the program's 200 Win Club.

"Maybe as time goes on I'll fully think about it because you can't get there without great players, staff, administration," he said. "A lot of people don't get the chance reach a goal like that for many different factors."

"To be able to get to that point, to get 200 wins, was a pretty cool milestone for me."