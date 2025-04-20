Old Dominion caps off spring practice with Charity Bowl

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion is gearing up for year five of the Ricky Rahne era on the football field and fans got a glimpse of what 2025 holds for the team Saturday afternoon.

The Monarchs held their annual spring game at S.B. Ballard Stadium, which also serves as the Priority Charity Bowl, raising money for children's charities in Hampton Roads.

Quarterback Colton Joseph is back as the team's most experienced quarterback, after appearing in nine games last season. Quinn Henicle also returns, after showing plenty of promise in 2024. Both signal-callers bring the ability to tuck the ball and run and both showed that during Saturday's spring game.

Ricky Rahne would not name and outright starter at the position during Saturday's remarks, though Joseph does seem to be the front runner.

Linebacker Jason Henderson is working his way back on the field after a nagging knee injury ended his 2023 campaign and limited him to one game last season. He would not say that he's 100 percent, but added that he's done a lot of work to get himself healthy.

After the game, fans got the chance to come down on the field, get autographs, take pictures and spend some time with their favorite Monarchs.

Old Dominion will kick off its 2025 season at Indiana on August 30.