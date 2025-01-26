Old Dominion close homestand with much needed 74-52 win over Coastal Carolina

NORFOLK, Va. — NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — Not getting a win in the first three games of four straight at home was getting to Old Dominion and head coach Mike Jones.

The Monarchs ensured the finale of that homestand would send the fans home with something to smile about.

In front of a crowd of more than 6,600 fans, the silver and blue bulldozed Coastal Carolina with a 74-52 victory.

"With the results we've had in the last week and a half," Jones said. "To be able to play in front of that is truly a blessing, to be able to coach in front of that is truly a blessing."

"The energy we could feel when we walked out of the locker room was tremendous."

From the starting lineup announcements, the Monarchs had a different look and feel compared to the one that lost to James Madison on Wednesday. Jones elected to bring leading scorer Robert Davis Jr. off the bench and shift the rotation.

With a Jaden Johnson under the weather and a few nagging injures across the roster, freshman Caden Diggs and transfer forward Donovan Raymond getting an uptick in minutes and both took advantage.

Diggs tallied a career-high 10 points and 23 minutes, shooting 5-of-10 from the floor.

"Caden playing 23 minutes, doing things we know he's going to do a lot in his college career," Jones said of his first-year guard. "It was great for him to finally see that happen for him."

"All of my teammates were instilling confidence in me," Diggs said. "Cal (Swanton-Rodger) was telling me before the game, 'Let's go, this is your game.'"

The Maryland native started his ODU career with plenty of expectations, ranked the highest recruit in program history by 247sports.com. He's seen action in all 21 games throughout the season, but showed an aggression to hunt his shot throughout his biggest opportunity of the season.

"This was a stepping stone for what I could do," he said. "I'm just trying to stack games to where I can play as confident as I can be."

"It's hard as a freshman that came in with the hype he came in with, it's hard to go through what he's going through," Jones said. "But what he's gone through so far this year is not going to do anything but make him a better player down the road. Nothing was handed to him, he's working every day for everything he's getting."

Also coming off the bench, Raymond posted a season-high eight points and six rebounds in 14 minutes of work. The Hampton transfer hadn't played double-digit minutes all season prior to Saturday's win.

"I tell him every chance I get that his best basketball is ahead of him, and he's just got to stay patient," Jones said. "We feed the guys after practice, I kind of feel like he goes into the locker room, makes himself a plate, puts it in his locker, and then comes right back out on the floor."

ODU got off to a quick start, getting up 16-6 eight minutes into the game. The Monarchs used a 19-8 run in the final eight minutes of the opening half to go into the locker rooms up 39-18 and led by as much as 28 in the second half.

Davis poured in 23 points to lead the silver and blue, while Sean Durugordon posted another double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in a win the Monarchs sorely need with five of their next six games on the road.

"We needed to build confidence coming in," Diggs said. "This game meant a lot to us."

"I want these fans to be able to see what I know we're capable of and to be able to see the vision," Jones said. "It just burns within me, the desire to be able to see this place filled. I want to be able to be the first place team that everyone prepares for you."

"We need to give these fans what they deserve, we need to give this program what it deserves."

Old Dominion improved to 9-12 overall and 5-4 in the Sun Belt. Next up is a trip to Appalachian State, a rematch from a Mountaineer 63-42 victory at Chartway Arena on January 16. The two teams tip off in Boone at 6:30 PM Wednesday night.