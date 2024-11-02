Old Dominion Football Coach's Show: November 1

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After two home games in a five day span, the Monarchs get set to head back out on the road and can enter a bye week with a winning record by picking up a victory.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne discusses Saturday's contest at Appalachian State. The silver and blue visit the defending Sun Belt East champions in hopes of picking up their fourth win in a row. The Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3) are coming off their first conference win of the season in an emotional return to Boone following the damage caused by Tropical Storm Helene.

ODU (4-4, 3-1) is starting to come together as a team. The Monarchs are ranked 17th nationally in redzone defense and have improved greatly when it comes to allowing sacks. Colton Joseph is figuring out the quarterback position at the college level and the special teams unit is doing big things as well. Rahne touches on these topics during this week's program.

As for that Monarch defense, it's been stout, allowing less than 20 points in each of the last three contests. Zach Staton examines that side of the ball and how it's excelling for Old Dominion.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs each Friday at 8:30 PM on WGNT through the end of football season. Click the above video to view this week's episode.

ODU and App State kick off Saturday at 2:30 PM. Fans can catch the match-up on ESPN+.