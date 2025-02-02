Old Dominion men turned back by James Madison 68-54

HARRISONBURG, Va. — HARRISONBURG, Va. (Old Dominion Athletics) — The Old Dominion men’s basketball team lost at James Madison 68-54 on Saturday evening.

The loss brings Old Dominion’s overall record to 10-13, 6-5 in the Sun Belt. Old Dominion is now 4-1 on the road in Sun Belt contests. The win brings JMU’s overall record to 14-9, 7-4 in the Sun Belt.

Mark Freeman (17), Bryce Lindsay (14), and Elijah Hutchins-Everett (13) led the way for the home team. Old Dominion shot 31 percent from the field, going 16-for-49. The Dukes shot 42% from the field. Sean Durugordon led the Monarchs, scoring 18 points and going 8-10 from the free throw line. Donovan Raymond added eight points off the bench.

JMU led by eight, 19-11, at the 9:41 mark of the first half before Robert Davis Jr. found the bottom of the net from three at 5:33 to cut JMU’s lead to five before a three by Freeman, a jumper by Xavier Brown, and a driving layup by AJ Smith pushed the JMU lead back to nine. Freeman hit another jumper with one minute remaining to give the Dukes an 11 point lead heading into halftime.

JMU got off to a fast start in the second half as the Dukes expanded their lead to 19 by the 16:54 mark. The closest ODU would cut the home team’s lead to would be 14 after a pair of Scottie Hubbard free throws with 35 seconds remaining in the game.

Freshman Jaden Johnson finished with 38 minutes played and added seven assists and five boards. Robert Davis Jr. played 30 minutes and finished with 10 points and two rebounds. ODU grabbed eight offensive rebounds and 32 total while dishing 12 assists and two blocks.

JMU grabbed 13 offensive rebounds and 39 total. The Dukes finished with 11 assists, three blocks, and eight steals.

Old Dominion will be back in action on Feb. 5 against Texas State as they return home to the Chartway Arena.