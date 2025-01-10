Old Dominion pulls away for Sun Belt road win at Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, LA (WTKR)- Old Dominion saw an early lead erased, only to pull together, gain it back and pick up a conference road win.

Sean Durugordon scored 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds to fuel the Monarchs to a 71-60 win over Louisiana Thursday night. The win improved ODU's record to 7-9, 3-1 in Sun Belt play.

The silver and blue started fast, opening up a 13-2 lead, but the Ragin' Cajuns had an answer. A 14-3 Louisiana run gave the home team a 26-23 advantage with 1:48 to play in the opening frame. ODU found its footing and clawed back, as R.J. Blakney's three-pointer gave the Monarchs a 32-30 lead at halftime.

The Cajuns threw the first punch coming out of the break, taking a 39-34 lead, but Mike Jones saw his players wake up in a big way. Old Dominion rattled off a 9-0 run to surge back in front. 43-39, with 14:15 remaining in the game. The Monarchs were able to keep Louisiana at arm's length for the rest of way, swelling the advantage to as many as 13 points.

Jones's squad clamped down at the free throw line down the stretch, connected on 15 of its 16 second half free throw attempts. ODU won the rebounding battle, 37-27.

Durugordon's game-high 20 points led three Monarchs in double figures. Robert Davis Jr. and Jaden Johnson scored 13 points each, with Johnson adding six assists.

The Monarchs are back in action Saturday when they visit South Alabama. Tipoff is set for 3:00 PM Eastern.