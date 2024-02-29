Old Dominion University basketball to hire former standout Mike Jones: Sources

NORFOLK, Va. — ODU basketball is hiring Mike Jones as its next head coach, multiple sources confirm to News 3.

Jones was a standout player at ODU from 1991 to 1995 and is currently an assistant at the University of Maryland.

Previously, Jones worked as an assistant for two seasons at Virginia Tech, including the 2021-2022 season when the Hokies won the ACC Championship.

Jones replaces Jeff Jones, who announced his retirement earlier this week following 11 seasons.

Prior to joining the college ranks, Mike Jones served as the head coach of DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md. for 19 seasons and won a 2006 national title.

While a player at ODU, Jones helped lead the Monarchs to NCAA Tournament appearances in 1992 and 1995 and finished his career with 1,166 points.

