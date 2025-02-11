Oscar Smith product Sweat fuels Eagles' defense in Super Bowl win

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WTKR)- The Eagles' defense made Super Bowl LIX a nightmare for the Chiefs' offensive line on Sunday night and one of Chesapeake's own was one of the reasons Patrick Mahomes had such a miserable time.

Josh Sweat put together one of the best performances of his career in Sunday's 40-22 Philadelphia win. The Oscar Smith product tallied six total tackles, 2.5 sacks and hit Mahomes three times, part of an onslaught of pressure from the Eagles' front four that would terrorize Kansas City throughout the game.

"Once you get it going, I feel like nothing can go wrong," Sweat said after the win. "Three big plays in a row and I'm like 'oh yeah, it's just that day.'"

Sweat came up with sacks on back-to-back plays and was part of a unit that sacked Mahomes six times, the most of the quarterback's career, regular season or playoffs. He became the first QB in Super Bowl history to take two straight sacks before throwing a pick-six in three consecutive plays. Sweat and his fellow defensive mates were licking their chops once they got going.

"I don't think I ever got more than two (sacks) in a game," he recalled. "Biggest game, sack wise, and it was big plays, bringing it home for the D-line. That's what I wanted to do."

The former Tiger just wrapped up a restructured one-year deal he signed prior to the start of the season and will enter free agency this offseason. He put together a solid campaign, tallying eight sacks during the regular season and no doubt caught some attention for his Super Bowl performance.

"Money's important, sure, but I want to be in the right situation," Sweat told the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane. "I don't know what it looks like for me now, but I'm happy."

Sweat just capped off his seventh NFL season, all with Philadelphia. His best statistical year came in 2022 when he ended the campaign with 48 tackles and 11 sacks, both career highs. He also came away with his only career interception during that campaign, a 42-yard pick six.