Oscar Smith, Warwick secure big wins as high school football playoffs loom near

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WTKR) — The high school football regular season is heading down the home stretch and teams are jockeying for position in the brackets while also finding momentum before the one-and-done time comes.

One of those squads is Oscar Smith, which has shown it is ready to get back to its championship ways in 2024. The Tigers continued that path on Friday night, handling King's Fork 27-12 to keep their record a spotless 8-0. Lonnie Andrews shined under the lights of a marquee Southeastern District game, accounting for three touchdowns in the win.

On the peninsula, Warwick also kept its season perfect with a dominant 49-0 win over Hampton at Darling Stadium. The Raiders dominant ways have been on display all year long, allowing just 28 points through their first nine games. Next up is the much anticipated showdown with Phoebus, which will decide the Peninsula District crown.

Here's a look at the scores from around Hampton Roads:

Ocean Lakes 24, Landstown 7

Nansemond River 34, Grassfield 21

Oscar Smith 27, King's Fork 12

Indian River 34, Western Branch 14

Bayside 22, Floyd Kellam 10

Green Run 56, First Colonial 0

Frank Cox 49, Salem 35

Kempsville 21, Tallwood 18

Deep Creek 42, Great Bridge 27

Hickory 45, Lakeland 8

Granby 7, I.C. Norcom 6

Maury 83, Norview 6

Woodside 41, Kecoughtan 7

Warwick 49, Hampton 0

Lafayette 58, Jamestown 0

Churchland 40, Lake Taylor 34

Manor 34, Booker T. Washington 24

Heritage 21, Gloucester 14

Tabb 21 Grafton 12

Southampton 57, Surry 6

Greensville 36, Windsor 12

Northampton 39, Snow Hill (MD) 14

Franklin 20, Sussex Central 18

Atlantic Shores 24, St. Anne’s-Belfield 7