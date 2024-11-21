Paul D. Camp's Rollins named VBCA Coach of the Year

FRANKLIN, VA (WTKR)- Daniel Rollins has built Paul D. Camp baseball into one of the top junior college programs in the country and others in the state are taking notice.

Rollins has been honored as the 2024 Virginia Baseball Coaches Association Coach of the Year. He'll be honored during a ceremony at the University of Richmond on December 13.

The head coach took over the Paul D. Camp program following the 2019 season and led them to the NJCAA Division III World Series for the second consecutive year this past spring. The Hurricanes also captured their second straight Region 10 championship.

According to an athletic department release, Rollins has coached over 25 players who have received All-Region accolades and placed more than 65 student-athletes who continued their college baseball and/or academic careers at a four-year institution. His teams regularly maintain a 3.0 grade point average and more than 100 of his players have earned Academic All-Region honors.

Rollins' experience includes time at the professional level. He was an associate scout for the Reds and Braves and his college coaching stops include George Mason, George Washington, Randolph-Macon and Bryant and Stratton.

The VBCA Coach of the Year award is given to the commonwealth's top collegiate coach. Rollins was selected out of a pool that includes head coaches in the state all all levels, including Division I, II and III programs.