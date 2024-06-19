Plan for future, coaches helped lure Churchland's Jones to Virginia Tech

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- Sincere Jones still has some business to take care of during his basketball career at Churchland, but has a path forward when it comes to his college chapter.

The Truckers' rising senior verbally committed to Virginia Tech this past weekend, becoming the first member of the Hokies' recruiting class of 2025. He was convinced Blacksburg was the place for him during his official visit.

"I love the program, I love the plan they have for me," noted Jones. "The coaching staff, they were great. I went to some of their practices and I liked the way it was organized, the way it worked."

So what is that plan Virginia Tech has for the Churchland standout? He says the program plans to prepare him to go even higher in his hoops career.

"Basically, to make me an NBA player," he said. "They showed me a few things, comparisons and stuff and how to make me better and I liked it a lot."

As a junior, Jones helped guide the Truckers to the Class 4 state quarterfinals, where they would fall to Varina. He's currently ranked No. 43 in the nation by 24-7 sports in terms of Class of 2025 power forwards, No. 13 in Virginia. With the decision out of the way, he can now solely focus on his final year of high school basketball.

"I can just focus on basketball, keep putting in work, work on my body, work on my game," Jones noted. "I don't have to worry about a bunch of other phone calls. I'm locked in on the program I want to be with and just getting ready for the season."

Once that senior year is complete, he'll take the ACC stage, but remain in-state to do so. That will allow family and friends to see many of his games and give him a chance to get home a little bit easier.

"Everyone in my family can come see me play," Jones pointed out. "It's only like a four hour drive. They can come to some games and most of the games are on the East Coast."

Virginia Tech finished the 2023-2024 campaign with a 19-15 record, 10-10 in the ACC.