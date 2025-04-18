Players with Virginia ties look to impress in PIT

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- 64 players are showcasing their skills at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament this week. The college seniors are from all across the country, including several with Virginia ties.

VCU guard Joe Bamisile is one of those athletes. He just wrapped up his college career with the Rams, leading the black and gold to an Atlantic 10 championship this past season. Bamisile is suiting up for the Portsmouth Sports Club team this week and helped the squad to an 81-75 win over Roger Brown's Restaurant in its first game of the tournament Thursday night. The guard put together a solid showing, scoring 15 points and pulling down seven rebounds in the victory.

Bamisile spent time at Virginia Tech, George Washington and Oklahoma before finishing his college basketball with two seasons at VCU. That may help him this week as he says he has no problem getting comfortable with a new team.

"I do a lot of things outside of basketball," he said. "I'm very comfortable getting to know people, I'm comfortable breaking the ice, I'm very comfortable just being myself. Once people get over that hump, they kind of just join me on my little wave."

The guard was part of a Rams team that claimed both the A-10 regular season and tournament championship. Now he's continuing his whirlwind spring as he makes a push to become a pro.

"I was really grateful to have a pretty good individual season, while having a successful team season," Bamisile noted. "I think it's kind of interesting how quickly life starts after and I think it's an adjustment not being around a team, not knowing exactly what you'll be invited to, where you'll be at, but I'm just trusting in God day to day."

Sean Pedulla is another former Virginia resident back in the state to take part in the PIT. Pedulla spent three seasons at Virginia Tech before playing his senior year at Ole Miss. Pedulla scored 16 points to help his K&D Rounds Landscaping team to a 74-73 victory over Sales Systems Ltd. on Wednesday.

"It's kind of cool to start your career and then finish it off in a way," Pedulla said of being back in Virginia. "I've really never been in this part of Virginia, but it's really cool to be back in the state."

Now he's one of the players who gets an opportunity to show hundreds of scouts, general managers and agents what he can do. It's a pressure the former Hokie says he embraces.

"Any time you have a great opportunity in front of you, there's going to be pressure," Pedulla pointed out. "I'd say it's no different than having tens of thousands of people throughout the year."

Thursday's action saw Sales Systems pick up its first win, topping Norfolk Sports Club, 92-82. Nevada's Kobe Sanders led the way with 26 points, while Johnell Davis of Arkansas chipped in 22 points.

Chance McMillian of Texas Tech paced Portsmouth Sports Club to the victory over Roger Brown's, scoring 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Nelly Junior Joseph, who played his college hoops at New Mexico, led seven Jani-King players in double figures with 20 points and added seven boards in his squad's 111-79 win over Mike Duman, Inc.

Friday's slate tips off at 3:15 PM when Mike Duman and Roger Brown's Restaurant square off. Portsmouth Partnership and K&D Rounds take on each other at 7:00 PM and Jani-King and Portsmouth Sports Club wrap up the action at 9:00 PM.

Catch all the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament contests live on WGNT.