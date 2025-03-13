Princess Anne girls dominate William Fleming en route to 15th state title

RICHMOND, Va. — RICHMOND, Va. (WTKR) — Princess Anne has accomplished just about everything it could in state championship games, but Thursday provided another feather in the cap for Darnell Dozier's squad.

The Cavaliers rolled through William Fleming in a 70-28 victory to claim their 15th state title since 2002 and completing an unbeaten 28-0 campaign.

"It's (the players) that make this program," Dozier said. "I got kids that really want to play basketball, that really want to work hard."

Contrary to most of their games this year, Princess Anne felt like it got off to a slow start. Despite that, the Cavaliers still owned a 17-10 first quarter lead and figured itself out over the next eight minutes.

They outscored the Colonels 22-4 in the second quarter to open up a 39-14 halftime advantage and never looked back.

"I'm so grateful, it's such a blessing that I get to continue to help Coach Dozier continue his legacy," said sophomore forward Micah Ojo.

Four Cavalier players scored in double figures, led by Jizelle James with 20 points and 10-of-11 from the free throw line. Ojo notched 17 points and nine rebounds, Tristan Rickenbacker tallied a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds, and Ellery Giddens posted 15 points.

Despite adding another year to a record breaking state title banner, Thursday's win represented the largest margin over victory Princess Anne has had in a state championship win.

"It's the way that Dozier trains us. The work we put in practice when no one's watching, that just leads up to this moment," Ojo said. "When the lightest are shining brightest, that's when we play our best."

PA boasted quite the student section for the game, one that Dozier periodically pumped up throughout the game as his team pulled away. Afterwards, the Princess Anne players stormed the section with their newest trophy.

"It means a lot, I think this is the first time we've had a fanbase this big," Ojo said. "Having the students here is amazing."

Even through all the years of success, the joy still bursts through for the Cavaliers. Completing perfect season and topping it off with a state championship is not lost on a program that just continues to sustain dominance.

"Still feels just like the first one. Just like the first one, it makes me feel a year younger," Dozier said.