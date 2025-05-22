Pry visits Hampton Roads as part of Tailgate Tour

SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Brent Pry knows Virginia Tech fans have high expectations for the football program. Wednesday night saw the head coach meet with some 757 Hokie faithful to discuss the upcoming season.

Pry mingled with Tech fans and alumni in the area at New Realm Brewery as part of his annual Tailgate Tour across the state.

"It's about appreciation," Pry said of his tour around the commonwealth. "It's about coming out, outreaching the communities that support our football program and our university so much, so obviously the 757 is a big area to do that."

The head coach stressed upon his arrival in Blacksburg that Hampton Roads would be an area of emphasis when it comes to recruiting. He's followed through. Virginia Tech's 2025 recruiting class features four area products. The Green Run trio of Jayden Anderson, Zeke Chinwike and Knahlij Harrell signed with the Hokies, as did Oscar Smith's Jahmari DeLoatch, who flipped his commitment to Tech from Cincinnati on National Signing Day in December.

"We've signed some guys every year," said the head coach of the 757. "We're going to continue to invest out here and recruit the players and build relationships with the coaches and be in the community."

Virginia Tech finished 6-7 last year in Pry's third season leading the program. After a 3-8 campaign in 2022 to begin his tenure at Virginia Tech, the head coach led his team to a 7-6 showing the following season. Now the Hokies are hoping to take the next step and get the program back to being a national power. Pry says it all comes down to preparation throughout the summer and in camp to be the best team they can be when the season kicks off.

"We want nothing more for these players, for this fanbase, then to have Virginia Tech football back where it belongs," he noted. "We know how bad, I know how bad everybody wants to see that and we're working our butts off to rebuild this program."

Wednesday night was all about the fans of Hampton Roads. Events like the tour energize the head coach as he gets ready to embark on another season.

"It reinforces that you're doing things the right way," Pry said of the crowd. "People recognize and appreciate the program that we're building and the investment we've made."