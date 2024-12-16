Report: Vick in talks with Norfolk State for Spartans' head football coaching position

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Could Michael Vick be coming back to Hampton Roads to get into college coaching? It sure seems that way.

The Virginian Pilot is reporting that Vick is in talks with Norfolk State to become the school's next head football coach. The report says that Vick expects the two sides to have a resolution "soon"

Two Norfolk State officials told News 3 that they will not comment on the ongoing search until a candidate is chosen.

Vick has no coaching experience, but certainly would be an impactful hire for the green and gold. He was one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game, leading Ferguson and Warwick High Schools before bursting onto the scene nationally with Virginia Tech. He led the Hokies to an undefeated regular season in 1999, earning them a berth in the national championship game against Florida State.

The Newport News native declared for the NFL Draft in early 2001 and was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the No.1 overall pick. He became the first quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in 2006 and was a quarterback who played the game like nobody who came before him.

After serving 21 months in prison due a federal dogfighting conviction, Vick worked tirelessly to come back and rebuild his image. He picked his career back up with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009 and earned NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2010. After five seasons with the Eagles, Vick wrapped up his NFL career in back-up roles with the Jets and Steelers before retiring in 2017. The former quarterback has been an NFL analyst for FOX since hanging up his cleats.

Vick has returned to Hampton Roads on numerous occasions for charity work and to host football camps.

Norfolk State dismissed Dawson Odums as its head coach late last month following four years of leading the program and a 15-31 record. After guiding the Spartans to a 6-5 record during his first season in 2021, the team stumbled to a 2-9 finish the following season. NSU posted records of 3-8 and 4-8, respectively, its last two campaigns.

This is a developing story and we will continue to bring you the latest updates both on-air and online.