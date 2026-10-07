Spartans eye rebound in homecoming showdown with VUL

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Home has been kind to Norfolk State in 2026. The Spartans are 2-0 at Dick Price Stadium so far this season and hope that trend continues this Saturday.

It really should, as the green and gold host Virginia University of Lynchburg in their homecoming contest, a Dragons squad that does not compete in the NCAA, though does meet a handful of Division I programs throughout its schedule in a handful of different sports. VUL fell to Hampton in the season opener, 45-0.

Nevertheless, you won't catch Michael Vick and NSU overlooking Virginia University of Lynchburg, no matter what those outside the locker room say.

"You can easily go out there and be lax and you can easily lose focus," Vick noted Tuesday morning. "Do I believe that [we] can do it? Yes. Do I trust us? Somewhat. But I don't underestimate any opponent. DI, DII- it doesn't matter. They're coming to beat you."

Norfolk State (3-3) is looking to bounce back after a 33-31 heartbreaking loss at Robert Morris last Saturday. The Spartans overcame a 27-10 deficit to take the lead, but a last-second 52-yard field goal attempt hit the crossbar and bounced back onto the field, denying the green and gold a third straight victory.

"It showed a lot of resolve for this team," the head coach noted of the comeback. "They stepped up to the challenge and hopefully it will serve them well in their football lives down the road."

Vick also noted quarterback Deljay Bailey is dealing with a shoulder injury, one that kept him out for a second straight game last week. Freshman DaJean Golmond has filled in nicely, putting up eye-popping numbers in both his starts. Golmond's 376 total yards in this past Saturday's game rank eighth all-time in program history, while his 356 total yards from the previous weekend at Chicago State were good enough for 12th on the list.

The head coach noted Bailey should play this Saturday, but expect to see Golmond as well.

Norfolk State and Virginia University of Lynchburg kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday.

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