Spartans' late lead slips away in narrow loss to Morgan State

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- For awhile it looked as though Norfolk State would extend its winning streak and pick up a big MEAC victory Monday night on the Spartans' home floor.

Then things started to unravel.

NSU saw a 14 points lead slip away and Morgan State hit some key shots down the stretch to stun the Spartans, 79-78, in a key conference showdown. Robert Jones and company fell to 10-13, 3-3 in MEAC play.

"Norfolk State beat Norfolk State and I think that's been a lot of our losses this season," Jones said after the game. "Some maturity issues, especially down the stretch, about how to close out games and stuff like that. That's something that we've got to keep working on and keep talking about."

The first half was back and forth, but Norfolk State was able to open up some cushion and take a 42-36 advantage into halftime.

Elijah Jamison's three-pointer with 12:17 remaining gave the Spartans a 14 point lead at 65-51. The Bears hung around, but NSU was able to keep them at arm's length for a good portion of the second half. Jaquen Morris's lay-up with 4:09 remaining kept the lead a double digits at 74-64.

But Morgan State chipped away. Elijah Davis scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half to help the visitors hang around and Alfred Worrell Jr. hit the two biggest shots of the night. With the green and gold holding a 77-73 advantage, Worrell connected on a three-pointer and was fouled with 20 seconds to play. 17 seconds later, with is team down 78-77, Worrell hit a pull-up jumper to put the Bears in front, 79-78, with 3.4 seconds left.

Norfolk State got one more chance, but Anthony McComb was unable to get the shot off before time expired.

Morris led NSU with 23 points, while McComb added 14 points and Devon Ellis chipped in 11 points. Jamison scored 13 points off the Bench. Worrell led all scorers with 30 points.

Morris, who added six rebounds, was a bright spot for the Spartans, connecting on 11 of his 12 shot attempts.

Norfolk State will visit Howard this Saturday. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.