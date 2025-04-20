Star-studded spring game: Vick's debut coaching showing brings out big names

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Michael Vick has been part of plenty of spring games, but on Saturday, he led his own team onto the field for the first time as a head coach.

Norfolk State held its annual spring game at Dick Price Stadium, the first chance for fans to catch a glimpse of Vick on the sidelines and to see what the Spartans have been working on this spring. The green and gold took part in a number of drills, seven-on-seven, one-on-one match-ups and full team live periods throughout the afternoon.

Vick was not the only recognizable face on hand. NBA legend and former Bethel star Allen Iverson took in the game from the field, as did New York Jets' quarterback and Hampton product Tyrod Taylor. WBO Lightweight World Champion Keyshawn Davis and his brothers, Kelvin and Keon enjoyed the game from the NSU sideline and Senator Aaron Rouse and Congressman Bobby Scott were in attendance as well.

The head coach said that he and his staff will be getting right to work continuing to construct the roster in the coming weeks.

Norfolk State kicks off its 2025 season on August 28 at home against Towson.