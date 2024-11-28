Thankful Oscar Smith team prepares for region title game during holiday practice

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Thanksgiving Day practice at Oscar Smith is not just a hope, it's an expectation. After sitting at home the last two years, the Tigers are back in 2024.

"It was a growth year," sophomore quarterback Lonnie Andrews III said of falling short of the region title game the last two seasons. "To be back here, we know what we've got to do, we know what we're working towards and it [doesn't do anything] but motivate us."

"Knowing that my freshman year when we practiced on Thanksgiving was a state championship team, then the last two years we didn't make it, making it this year, it gives us a lot of hope," added senior defensive back Jahmari DeLoatch, a Cincinnati commit.

The Tigers tangle with Highland Springs Friday night in the Region 6A championship game. They spent Thanksgiving morning putting the finishing touches on their game plan, but when practice came to a close, there was still plenty of time for fellowship with family and those close to them.

"We're thankful to wake up," Andrews said. "We go to family members houses, multiple family members houses and go out to eat, share what we're thankful for and we're just grateful for the day."

"This year, I've been stepping up my game," added head coach Chris Scott. "For the second year, I'm making the turkey. My wife's got me stepping up my responsibility there."

Which brings us to the Thanksgiving dinner plate, which will feature plenty of the holiday favorites.

"The must are the yams and the mac," DeLoatch smiled. "I might throw in a couple ham slices, turkey, but I can't [eat] too much."

"I've got the game plan to the left and then I've got a little bit of turkey, little bit of ham," said Scott. "A little bit of green bean casserole, great stuffing. I've got to get my collared greens, but I put that in a bowl by itself with a little bit of vinegar and hot sauce."

"Mac and cheese, turkey, ham, cornbread," added Andrews. "You've got to get your greens."

After celebrating Thursday, Oscar Smith hopes to feast on Highland Springs Friday night, which would lead to another celebration. The Tigers hope to get back on top of the region and move one step closer to reclaiming the state crown.

"This game is really important to us," Andrews pointed out. "We lost last year, so we're just going to come out 110 percent and just execute."

"It would mean a lot to us," added DeLoatch. "Having Thanksgiving, spending time with our family and friends and then advancing to the next round of the playoffs the next day, very excited. We're looking forward to it."

"It's a tradition of winning," Scott said. "Guys are coming back who are on break, want to see the guys do well, so it's going to be an exciting time, an exciting atmosphere and I think it would mean the world to all of them as well."

Oscar Smith and Highland Springs kick off in the Region 6A championship game Friday night at 7:00 PM on the Tigers' home field.